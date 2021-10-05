Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs has published. on Tuesday,

Tsai said if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has faced a massive stepping up of pressure from Beijing since Friday, with 148 Chinese air force aircraft flying into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period.

China has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the rise in tensions, while Taiwan has called China the "chief culprit" in the current situation.

The threat

Writing in Foreign Affairs, Tsai said as countries increasingly recognise the threat China's Communist Party poses, they should understand the value of working with the island.

"And they should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system. It would signal that in today's global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy," Tsai wrote.

China believes Tsai is a separatist for refusing to accept that Taiwan is part of "one China", and has cut off dialogue.

Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.