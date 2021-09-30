At least three Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including a woman in Jerusalem, a man shot during a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and another man who approached a border fence.

At dawn in Jerusalem on Thursday, the sound of gunshots rang through the Old City, with the body of a woman lying on a stone street that leads to the Al Aqsa mosque, an AFP journalist said. She was later draped in a survival blanket.

Israeli police said its forces had fatally shot a Palestinian woman at the Chain Gate in the Old City after she attempted to stab a police officer.

The woman was identified by Palestinian officials as Israa Khozaimieh, 30, from Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

The alleged attempted attack did not result in any Israeli casualties.

Occupied West Bank clash

In a separate incident, a young Palestinian was killed and another two injured by Israeli army gunfire in northern West Bank, according to a medical source.

The casualties took place when fierce clashes erupted between Israeli army forces and Palestinians during the storming of the Burqin town near Jenin city.

According to eyewitnesses, the Israeli forces, before the withdrawal, surrounded a home and detained two Palestinians.

Israel’s Border Police said that a Palestinian man had opened fire on troops involved in an arrest raid in a northern occupied West Bank town.

The Border Police statement added that troops returned fire.

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said the man killed was Alaa Zayoud, 22, a member of its military wing.