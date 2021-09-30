Conflict-torn Ethiopia is holding elections for dozens of federal parliamentary seats, the final round of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government next week.

The 47 contests are taking place in the Somali, Harari and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (SNNP) regions, and polling stations were open in all three places Thursday morning, election board spokeswoman Solyana Shimeles told AFP.

Africa's second most populous country held landmark national polls in June, and Abiy's Prosperity Party secured a new five-year term with a landslide win, taking 410 out of 436 contested seats.

READ MORE:Ethiopians vote in what government bills as first free election

But no voting occurred in the northernmost Tigray region, the site of a brutal conflict that erupted in November, and 83 races elsewhere were delayed due to either logistical or security issues.

The results from Thursday's polls, which will not have significant bearing on the balance of power in parliament, are not expected until October 10 at the earliest.

There is no concrete timeline for elections for the remaining 36 seats, which include 18 in the Amhara region and eight in Oromia.

Amhara has been scarred by fighting between government troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, while Oromia is grappling with an insurgency by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Voters will also decide on 108 regional council seats on Thursday.

And in southwestern Ethiopia, nearly 900,000 eligible voters will participate in a referendum on whether to break away from SNNP and form their own region, a move intended to funnel more federal cash to an area hobbled by a long history of underinvestment.

Opposition boycott