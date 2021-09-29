Residents of a Mayan community in Guatemala prevented experts on Tuesday from beginning to exhume the remains of more than 100 children believed to have been buried clandestinely in a former military garrison during the country's civil war in the 1980s.

The search efforts in the village of Chiul, more than 120 miles (200 km) from Guatemala City, were scheduled to begin early on Tuesday morning but were suspended after residents disrupted the plans without offering an explanation for their opposition.

Opposition to exhumations

Arnulfo Oxlaj, one of the survivors of the massacre who was at the site on Tuesday, said that among those who opposed the exhumations were former members of the country's armed forces, which has been accused of carrying out the massacre.

"They are interested in opposing justice," he said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the allegations by Oxlaj, who had to be guarded by local authorities to avoid being attacked during the protest, according to the Public Ministry.

A Guatemalan army spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.