Serbian troops were on heightened alert at the border with Kosovo, the defence ministry has said, accusing the country of "provocations" after it deployed special police to the area.

The special police units were sent to two border crossings in the north of Kosovo, an area mainly populated by minority ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of the ethnic Albanian-led government in Pristina.

The deployment, which angered the Serbs, came after the Kosovo government last Monday decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs have staged daily protests against the decision.

They parked trucks and other vehicles along the roads to block traffic toward the border crossings.

"After the provocations by the (special police) units... Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gave the order to heighten the alert for some Serbian army and police units," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Serbian fighter jets again overflew the border region on Sunday after several sorties on Saturday, an AFP correspondent saw.

Early on Sunday, Serbian Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic visited troops at two military bases where they are on alert, including one that is just a few kilometres (miles) from the border.

