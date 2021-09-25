World leaders faced global concern at the UN's annual meeting over regional conflicts as state and government heads from various regions addressed the Assembly on the fourth day.

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local. There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent part of the week meeting with US officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, was measured in his push back against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scathing rhetoric that landed hours earlier.

Modi called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.

“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged in between Afghanistan and India.

Future of Afghan government

Khan on Friday had, once again, labeled Modi’s Hindu nationalist government “fascist” and railed against India’s crackdown on Kashmir, the disputed region divided between each country but claimed by both.

Khan also told the General Assembly that the Taliban have promised to respect human rights and build an inclusive government since taking over last month, despite global disappointment in a caretaker cabinet.

"If the world community incentivises them, and encourages them to walk this talk, it will be a win-win situation for everyone," he said.

"We must strengthen and stabilise the current government, for the sake of the people of Afghanistan."

The Indian government has raised concerns that the chaos left in the wake of the US's military withdrawal from Afghanistan will benefit Pakistan and feed the long-simmering insurgency in Kashmir, where militants already have a foothold.

'Migration won't end unless inequality does'

Amid an outcry over the US treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticising Washington over the issue.

“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the UN General Assembly.