Fast News

Inequity of vaccine distribution comes into sharper focus on third day of UN General Assembly with South African leader saying, "It is an indictment on humanity that more than 82% of world doses have been acquired by rich countries."

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa remotely addresses the 76th session of the UNGA in a pre-recorded message at UN headquarters, on September 23, 2021. (AP)

The inequity of Covid-19 vaccine distribution has come into sharper focus as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the UN's annual meeting of world leaders.

Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders' speeches. Country after country have acknowledged the wide disparity in accessing the vaccine, painting a picture so bleak that a solution has at times seemed impossibly out of reach.

"It is a great concern that the global community has not sustained the principles of solidarity and cooperation in securing equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines," South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

"It is an indictment on humanity that more than 82 percent of the world vaccine doses have been acquired by wealthy countries while less than one percent has gone to low income countries."

Unless we address this as a matter of urgency, he said, the pandemic will last much longer and new mutations will emerge and spread.

Ramaphosa urged member states to support a proposal for a "temporary waiver on certain provisions on the agreement of trade related aspects of intellectual property rights to allow more countries particularly low income countries to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

"In this interconnected world, no country is safe until every country is safe."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at #UNGA:



– Palestinian people must be free from [Israeli] occupation

– Western Sahara has right to self-determination

– Expresses solidarity with Cuba, calls for embargoes on it to end pic.twitter.com/TP4ZWz0hGT — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 23, 2021

'Inequity is clearly unfair'

In a prerecorded speech on Wednesday, Norway's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg said "some countries have vaccinated their populations, and are on the path to recovery. For others, the lack of vaccines and weak health systems pose a serious problem".

"In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, one in two are fully vaccinated. This inequity is clearly unfair."

Countries slated to give their signature annual speeches on Thursday include Botswana, Angola, Burkina Faso and Libya.

Also among them will be Zimbabwe, where the economic ravages of the pandemic have forced some families to abandon the long-held tradition of taking care of their older people.

And Uganda, where a surge in virus cases have made scarce hospital beds even more expensive, leading to concerns over alleged exploitation of patients by private hospitals.

READ MORE: How Covid vaccine hoarding and selfishness can create a pandemic loop

Wealthy countries lagging in donations

On Wednesday, during a global vaccination summit convened virtually on the sidelines of the UNGA, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would double its purchase of Pfizer's Covid-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses, with the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the global population within the next year.

READ MORE: Is Biden's pledge to donate 500m vaccine doses too little, too late?

The move comes as world leaders, aid groups and global health organisations have growing increasingly vocal about the slow pace of global vaccinations and the inequity of access to shots between residents of wealthier and poorer nations.

The World Health Organization says only 15 percent of promised donations of vaccines – from rich countries that have access to large quantities of them – have been delivered.

During an anti-racism event on Wednesday commemorating a landmark but contentious conference 20 years ago, President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo pointed to the fact that only about 1 in 1,000 people in his country have gotten at least one shot.

The disparity in vaccine availability around the world "clearly does not demonstrate equality between the countries and peoples of this world," Tshisekedi said.

READ MORE: 'We are on the edge of an abyss': UNGA kicks off amid Covid, climate crisis

UNSC foreign ministers to discuss climate crisis

Also on Thursday, foreign ministers are due to ponder climate crisis as a security issue when the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body, meets in the morning.

Climate crisis has been a major focus during this week's General Assembly gathering.

World leaders made "faint signs of progress" on the financial end of fighting climate crisis in a special United Nations feet-to-the-fire meeting Monday, but they didn’t commit to more crucial cuts in emissions of the heat-trapping gases that cause global warming.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies