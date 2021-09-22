Somalia is due to host its first screening of a movie in three decades under heavy security, as the conflict-ravaged country hopes for a cultural renewal.

Built by Chinese engineers as a gift from Mao Zedong in 1967, the National Theatre of Somalia's history reflects the tumultuous journey of the Horn of Africa nation.

It has been targeted by suicide bombers and used as a base by warlords.

And it has never screened a Somali film. Until now.

"This is going to be a historic night for the Somali people, it shows how hopes have been revived... after so many years of challenges," said theatre director Abdikadir Abdi Yusuf on Wednesday.

"It's a platform that provides an opportunity to... Somali songwriters, storytellers, movie directors and actors to present their talent openly."

'Hoos' and 'Date from Hell'

The stage was set for the evening screening of two short films helmed by Somali director IBrahim CM –– "Hoos" and "Date from Hell" –– with tickets on sale for $10 each, an expensive price for many.

Although Mogadishu was home to many cinema halls during its cultural heyday, with the national theatre also hosting live concerts and plays, the seaside capital fell silent after civil war erupted in 1991.

Warlords used the open-air theatre as a military base and the building fell into disrepair.

It then reopened in 2012, but was blown up by Al Shabab militants two weeks later.

The Al-Qaeda linked group launches regular attacks in Mogadishu and considers entertainment evil.

Happier times