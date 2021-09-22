Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defence has recommended against purchasing Chinese-made 5G smartphones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after its National Cyber Security Centre found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities.

“Three Chinese manufacturers that have been supplying 5G mobile devices to Lithuanian consumers since last year and are identified as somewhat risky by the international community were selected,” said Vice Minister of National Defence Margiris Abukevičius.

"Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as fast as reasonably possible," Abukevicius told reporters.

Chinese flagship mobile phone models, Huawei P40 5G , Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G and OnePlus 8T 5G, that are sold in Lithuania were investigated by experts from the ministry.

The investigation has revealed four substantive cybersecurity risks, including personal data security, possible clash with freedom of speech.

Xiaomi Corp has a built-in ability to detect and censor some terms against the Chinese political ideology such as “free Tibet,” “long live Taiwan independence” or “democracy movement,” Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said.

In total 449 keywords and keyword combinations in Chinese characters were censored.

Several apps on the smartphone periodically download a list of banned keywords from the manufacturer company, if the downloading contents include keywords from the list, it is automatically blocked.

The investigation also concerned Xiaomi Mi Browser’s using Chinese Sensor Data which “collects and periodically sends out data on as many as 61 functionalities regarding user activities on the device.”

“In our view, this is excess information collection on user activities. Another risk factor is the fact that the abundant statistical data is sent to Xiaomi servers in third countries that do not observe General Data Protection regulation via an encrypted channel and is also stored there,” said Dr. Tautvydas Bakšys, head of Innovation and Training Division of the National Cyber Security Centre.