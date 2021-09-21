Universal Music Group's shares have leapt more than a third in their stock market debut as investors bet a boom in music streaming still has a long way to run.

The world's biggest music label, which represents musicians and song catalogues from Billie Eilish to The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, saw its market value leap to $55 billion in Europe's largest listing of the year.

The company was spun off by France's Vivendi, which handed a 60 percent stake in Universal to its shareholders. Vivendi saw its market value drop by two thirds to about $14 billion, according to Refinitiv data, as it refocuses on other media assets such as pay TV brand Canal+.

Big winners from the Amsterdam listing include US hedge fund billionaire William Ackman and China's Tencent, alongside Vivendi's controlling shareholder Vincent Bollore, who are retaining large slices of Universal.

Grainge will get bonuses

Universal Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge will also get bonuses linked to the listing that a source close to the company said would amount to at least $140 million.

Universal's shares were trading at $29.28 by mid-session trading, up around 35 percent from their reference price of 18.50 euros. Shares in Bollore, which holds 27 percent of Vivendi, were up 2.4 percent, while the Amsterdam-listed shares of Ackman's Pershing were up 4 percent.

At that price, Universal - the biggest of the "big three" record labels - trades at a 25 percent premium to its only listed competitor, Warner Music, said analyst Matti Littunen of Bernstein.

Both compete with Sony Music.

"No sign of a European discount here," Littunen said in a note, adding that the stock's performance would reduce pressure to seek a dual US listing for Universal, which is based in Hilversum, Netherlands, but has headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

The strong debut is also a vindication for Ackman, who was forced into an embarrassing U-turn after US regulators blocked his plans to invest in Universal via his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July.

Ackman, whose grandfather was a songwriter, instead opted to take a 10 percent stake via his main Pershing Square hedge fund, which is now sitting on a paper gain of more than 30 percent.