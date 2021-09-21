Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has issued a defence of his administration at the UN General Assembly, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation.

His presence at the General Assembly on Tuesday itself was something of a provocation, as he flouted the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Infected with the virus last year, he has said several times over the last week he remains unvaccinated and that getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.

"By November, everyone who chooses to be vaccinated in Brazil will be attended to," Bolsonaro said in his speech.

"We support vaccination. However, our government has opposed vaccine passports or any obligation to get a vaccine."

Hydroxychloroquine 'early treatment' drug

He also doubled-down on "early treatment" drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, without naming the drug.

The anti-malarial offered initial promise but scientists have roundly dismissed it as ineffective against Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine was central to the chaos of the pandemic response in Brazil, presided over by four different health ministers, two of whom opposed Bolsonar o's insistence to recommend it.

"We don't understand why many countries, along with much of the media, positioned themselves against early treatment. History and science will know how to hold all of them responsible," Bolsonaro added.

He also praised the government's generous Covid-19 welfare programme that provided monthly payments to Brazil's poor.

Its drawdown, however, fuelled poverty.

The right-wing leader is embattled in Brazil as his approval ratings continue tumbling, in large part because the nation has recorded the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, with more than 590,000 dead.