Four policemen have been killed in two separate attacks by suspected separatists in southeast Nigeria in the latest violence in the volatile region.

In the first incident on Sunday, gunmen bombed Isu police station in Imo state, killing two police officers and lightly wounding one, the state's police spokesperson Michael Abatam said on Tuesday.

"Armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN)... attacked the station from the rear axis because the station has no perimeter wall, shooting sporadically, threw petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices (IED) that ignited the station," he said in a statement.

He said the police engaged the gunmen in a firefight, forcing them to flee and take refuge in two nearby hotels where 17 of them were arrested.

Surge in violence