British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from government after an investigation into his tax affairs found a serious breach of the ministerial code.

Sunak had ordered independent adviser to investigate questions over the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year.

Zahawi has said Britain's tax authorities ruled he had been "careless" with his declarations but hadn't deliberately made an error to pay less tax.

"Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak said in a letter to Zahawi.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government."

READ MORE: England nurses launch fresh strikes over pay

Misleading answers