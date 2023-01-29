Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou in support of the ruling junta, days after France confirmed its troops in the landlocked African country would withdraw.

Packing Nation Square in central Ouagadougou, protesters on Saturday held signs bearing slogans including "Down with imperialism", "Down with French policy in Africa" and "Forwards for Burkina's sovereignty".

"We do not want any more foreign military bases on our soil," Lazare Yameogo, spokesperson for the Inter-African Revolutionary Movement told the crowd. "We want respect and a win-win cooperation.

"We will remain on the lookout until Burkina Faso is liberated from Western imperialism," he added.

Former colonial power France has special forces based in Ouagadougou, but its presence has come under intense scrutiny as anti-French sentiment in the region grows.

Paris confirmed this week that the troops, deployed to help fight a years-long militant insurgency, would leave within a month.

It was anger within the military at the government's failure to stem a militant insurgency that has raged since 2015 that fuelled two coups in Burkina Faso last year.

Violence by insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh has killed thousands of people and forced around two million more to flee their homes.

Liberation from yolks of Francafrique

Some commentators say the Burkinabe government's request for France to withdraw its troops is reminiscent of the ideals of former president, left-wing anti-colonial hero Thomas Sankara.

A coalition of organisations supporting Sankara's ideas welcomed "the complete liberation of our country from the yolks of Francafrique, imperialism and deadly capitalism", using a term to describe French influence in its former African colonies.