TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye warns citizens of 'Islamophobic', 'racist' attacks in EU, US
Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings for US and some European countries, citing surge in anti-foreigner and racist attacks and growing religious intolerance.
Türkiye warns citizens of 'Islamophobic', 'racist' attacks in EU, US
Türkiye tells citizens to contact local security forces and act calmly in the face of xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks. / AP Archive
January 28, 2023

Türkiye has issued a strong travel advisory, warning its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the Europe and United States.

In two separate travel advisories on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries to "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

There has been a surge in propaganda demonstrations against Türkiye by groups affiliated with terrorist organisations, the ministry statement said.

"These developments, which reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, clearly reveal the alarming level reached by racist and discriminatory movements in Europe," it added.

This followed recent Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

A notorious far-right, anti-immigrant politician burned a Quran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, heightening tensions between Türkiye and Sweden.

Similar Quran-desecration acts in the Netherlands and Denmark also drew strong condemnation from Ankara and many Muslim countries.

READ MORE:Far-right politician burns copies of Quran again in Denmark

Recommended

READ MORE: What Islam says about responding to haters

Police brutality protests in US

"Protests are taking place across the US after a person named Tyre Nichols died after being subjected to police violence in Memphis, in the state of Tennessee.

"On the other hand, it has been observed that there have been anti-foreigner and racist verbal and physical attacks throughout the US recently," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement urged Turkish citizens living in the US or planning to travel there to stay away from areas where the demonstrations are concentrated.

The ministry called on the citizens to contact local security forces and act calmly in the face of xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks, as well as to closely monitor local media outlets and to follow the additional warnings and announcements made by the local security forces, Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkish embassies and Turkish consulate generals.

READ MORE:Protests rage as US shuts Scorpion police unit that tortured Tyre Nichols

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years