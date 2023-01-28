Türkiye has issued a strong travel advisory, warning its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the Europe and United States.

In two separate travel advisories on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries to "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

There has been a surge in propaganda demonstrations against Türkiye by groups affiliated with terrorist organisations, the ministry statement said.

"These developments, which reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, clearly reveal the alarming level reached by racist and discriminatory movements in Europe," it added.

This followed recent Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

A notorious far-right, anti-immigrant politician burned a Quran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, heightening tensions between Türkiye and Sweden.

Similar Quran-desecration acts in the Netherlands and Denmark also drew strong condemnation from Ankara and many Muslim countries.

