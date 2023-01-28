The Israeli military said it is boosting forces in the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"Following an IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion," the military said on Saturday.

Israel police have said they arrested dozens of Palestinians following one of the deadliest attacks in the occupied East Jerusalem in years.

Police identified the gunman as a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, the sector of the city occupied by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.

There has been no indication that he had prior involvement in militant activity or was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

He was killed by police following a brief chase after the shooting.

Second shooting

Another shooting attack reportedly left at least two Israeli illegal settlers injured in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local media.

The attack took place near an Israeli settlement in Silwan town in the city, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Saturday, adding one of the injured was in serious condition.

Israeli police said the attacker was a 13-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, and was injured by two armed settlers who were present at the scene.