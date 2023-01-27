Fast News

The shooting left at least seven people dead, and the gunman was reportedly shot and killed after the attack.

The shooting comes a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest occupied West Bank raid in years. (Ahmad Gharabli / AFP)

A gunman has killed at least seven people and wounded several others in a shooting near a synagogue in the occupied East Jerusalem, Israel’s national rescue service Mada reported.

The gunman was shot and reportedly killed after Friday night's attack, which is being dubbed as one of the deadliest on Israelis in years.

The wounded included a 70-year-old in critical condition, the medical service said.

Shooting at occupied East Jerusalem that left at least seven people dead comes after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in a raid in occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/mpcZaAhzp3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 27, 2023

'Horrific' attack

The United States strongly condemned the attack and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This is absolutely horrific," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We stand with the Israeli people in solidarity," he said.

Patel said there would be no change in the travel plans of Blinken, who plans to meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority as well as Egypt starting Sunday.

Blinken will discuss "steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions," Patel said.

