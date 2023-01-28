WORLD
Two Indian fighter jets crash: police
The crash is the latest in a string of aviation accidents involving India's military air fleet.
Police officer Dharmender Gaur said they located the wreckage of one of the planes and rescued an injured pilot.
January 28, 2023

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets have crashed in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises around 300 kilometres south of the capital New Delhi, police at the crash site have said.

"We have located the wreckage of one of the planes and found an injured pilot in the Parhadgarh forests," officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The other plane has likely fallen further away from the site and we have sent teams to locate it."

The crash is the latest in a string of aviation accidents involving India's military air fleet.

Military accidents

Five army soldiers were killed last October when their helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh state, near the country's militarised and disputed border with China.

It was the second military chopper crash in the state that month, coming weeks after a Cheetah helicopter came down near the town of Tawang, killing its pilot.

India's defence chief, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed when his Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed while transporting him to an air force base in December 2021.

READ MORE:India defence chief, dozen others killed in helicopter crash

