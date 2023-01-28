Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s exit against Al Ittihad in the semifinal of the Saudi Super Cup.

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano's missed opportunity in the first half, " said Garcia.

Garcia, 58, congratulated Al Nassr’s arc-rivals on winning the clash, saying "they presented a much better first half than us, and we played a good second half, but unfortunately, we were not able to adjust the result."

"It’s true that we regret losing the Super Cup, but we are still the first in the league," the French manager added.

