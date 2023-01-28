WORLD
French energy union distributes free gas in protest over pension reform
France's largest union CGT suggests cutting gas and electricity in towns of elected representatives who support the reform proposal.
Members working in the energy sector have been in a "Robin Hood action" against the reform proposal, in the Parisian region and other cities, including Lille, Nantes, Lyon, Nice and Marseille. / AA
January 28, 2023

A French union plays "Robin Hood" by distributing free electricity and gas to protest a pension reform project -- which includes gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, accosting the country’s largest union, CGT.

The project triggered outrage after the government announced plans.

Strikes and protests broke out across the country January 19, with at least 2 million people taking part in mass demonstrations, according to CGT.

The CGT said Thursday that members working in the energy sector have been in a "Robin Hood action" against the reform proposal, in the Parisian region and other cities, including Lille, Nantes, Lyon, Nice and Marseille.

"Several hospitals and clinics, municipal skating rinks and swimming pools, public sports centers, … libraries, middle schools, high schools, nurseries, collective heating of universities or HLMs (low-rent housings), public lighting of small and medium-sized towns and social housings have received free electricity or gas," said CGT.

Energy workers protesting the reform project also placed small businesses, such as bakeries, on reduced tariffs.

"These actions of Robin Hood of the energy have only started," said the union

Sebastien Menesplier, the head of FNME, the mines and energy branch of the CGT, told broadcaster BFMTV that workers have not cut the power of specific targets.

The CGT previously suggested cutting gas and electricity in towns of elected representatives who support the reform proposal. 

