A French union plays "Robin Hood" by distributing free electricity and gas to protest a pension reform project -- which includes gradually raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, accosting the country’s largest union, CGT.

The project triggered outrage after the government announced plans.

Strikes and protests broke out across the country January 19, with at least 2 million people taking part in mass demonstrations, according to CGT.

The CGT said Thursday that members working in the energy sector have been in a "Robin Hood action" against the reform proposal, in the Parisian region and other cities, including Lille, Nantes, Lyon, Nice and Marseille.

"Several hospitals and clinics, municipal skating rinks and swimming pools, public sports centers, … libraries, middle schools, high schools, nurseries, collective heating of universities or HLMs (low-rent housings), public lighting of small and medium-sized towns and social housings have received free electricity or gas," said CGT.