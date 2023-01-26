Italian police announced that they have dismantled a 'Ndrangheta mafia ring dominating a large area of southern Calabria and seized assets exceeding 250 million euros ($270 million).

The early-hour blitz by over 300 police on Thursday centred on areas of Italy's poorest region controlled by the Mancuso clan and its affiliates — a powerful branch of the infamous 'Ndrangheta, many of whose top operatives are among hundreds of defendants in an ongoing maxi-trial.

Fifty-six people, many already in prison, were put under criminal investigation for a series of crimes including mafia-related conspiracy, extortion, kidnapping, bribery and possession of weapons, police and prosecutors said.

Besides alleged mafia members, the operation also snared businessmen, a regional councillor released from prison days earlier, a former head of the regional tourism board and two civil servants, police said.

The incarcerated boss of the clan, Luigi Mancuso "The Supreme", is the biggest fish in the massive mafia trial that started in January 2021.

Still, police said his clan and affiliates, including the La Rosa and Accortini families, have continued to dominate activity in Vibo Valentia province on the toe of Italy's boot, known as the 'Coast of the Gods' for stunning coastal views.

One mafia scheme involved the infiltration of a foreign tour operator in Pizzo Calabro, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

No one talks