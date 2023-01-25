Countries from Latin America and the Caribbean have called for more international funding in the region following economic and climate crises, in a final declaration after a summit held in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

"We stressed the need for international regional financial institutions, such as the Multilateral Development Banks, to improve credit facilities through clean, fair, transparent and accessible mechanisms," the document said on Tuesday.

The 111-point "Declaration of Buenos Aires" from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States' (CELAC) seventh summit described how effects of Covid-19, climate crisis and the war in Ukraine had rippled across the region.

"We express our concern that several countries emerged from the pandemic with higher levels of public debt," it said.

The statement also stressed the importance of democracy across the region, expressed support for negotiations between the Venezuelan government and its opposition, and demanded the United States lift its blockade on Cuba.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sent a recorded message saying he had chosen not to attend due to "permanent conspiracies, the permanent threat, calculated ambushes."

'Brazil is back'

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's presence at the summit meanwhile marked his first trip abroad since taking office on January 1, as well as Brazil's return to CELAC after his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro left the community.

"It is with great joy and very special satisfaction that Brazil is back in the region and ready to work side by side with all of you, with a very strong sense of solidarity and closeness," said Lula.