Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, has promised on Wednesday a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the "pandemic of inflation."

"This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life," Hipkins said after formally taking office.

"I'm energised and excited by the challenges ahead."

He will have less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with opinion polls indicating his Labour Party is trailing its conservative opposition.

New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro officiated the swearing-in ceremony after earlier accepting Ardern's resignation.

READ MORE:New Zealand lawmakers confirm Hipkins as Ardern's replacement