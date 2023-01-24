Thai police have seized 1.1 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine drug in less than a week, as the kingdom cracks down on smuggling that has surged since the country's borders reopened.

The haul announced by authorities on Tuesday comes after a spike in clashes between police and smugglers in the kingdom's remote northern hinterlands, long a hub for the trade in illegal narcotics.

Following a tip-off, police arrested 10 Thai nationals in a series of raids in the north and south of the kingdom.

"Some of these drugs were kept for a period of time before being transported to the southernmost provin ces, and they were supposed to be shipped to other countries later," said Police General Chinnapat Sarasin, Deputy National Police Chief.

He said Thailand was "surrounded by drugs manufacturing hotspots", but that the Covid pandemic had prevented smugglers from moving their wares.

"Now that the country has been reopened, the pent-up products are just being shipped in non-stop," he said.

Police said in a statement that a transnational drugs gang was behind the illicit trade.

In the first operation, officers found 731 kilograms (1,600 pounds) of crystal meth, also known by the street name "ice", in two raids in the southern Thai provinces of Phatthalung and Surat Thani.