Authorities in Nepal have handed over 60 bodies out of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week to relatives, the airline said.

Rescuers were still searching for two bodies at the site where a Yeti Airlines flight with 72 on board crashed on January 15 at the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

Among the 10 other bodies recovered, six have been identified and will be returned to relatives soon, and four others still need to be identified, the airline said in a statement late on Monday.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about 1.6 kilometres from the runway at an elevation of about 820 metres.

While it’s still not clear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.

