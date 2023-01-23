WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ambulance workers begin strike in England, Wales
Unions are complaining that the British government has not made sincere efforts to resolve the pay dispute.
Ambulance workers begin strike in England, Wales
Strikes by NHS staff began last month / Reuters
January 23, 2023

Thousands of British ambulance workers are beginning industrial action due to the ongoing dispute over pay.

Unite and Unison unions earlier announced that thousands of their members would walkout across England and in Wales, calling on the public to show solidarity with them on picket lines.

Unison members' strike action is taking place on Monday across five ambulance services in England and two Liverpool Hospitals, while Unite's members are on strike in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Also, GMB union members are on strike at West Midlands ambulance service. GMB members at North West Ambulance Service will also hold another strike on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Nurses begin 2-day strike in England over pay dispute

Recommended

'Talk pay now'

On the new strikes, Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said earlier that GMB’s ambulance workers are "angry" and "they are done."

"Our message to the Government is clear - talk pay now," she added in a statement last week.

Meanwhile, many unions, including train drivers to health care staff, announced last week a new wave of strikes for February and March.

The largest strike in NHS history is scheduled for Feb. 6 with both ambulance workers and nurses holding joint action.

READ MORE: 100,000 public sector workers to strike in UK: union

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo