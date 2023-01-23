Thousands of British ambulance workers are beginning industrial action due to the ongoing dispute over pay.

Unite and Unison unions earlier announced that thousands of their members would walkout across England and in Wales, calling on the public to show solidarity with them on picket lines.

Unison members' strike action is taking place on Monday across five ambulance services in England and two Liverpool Hospitals, while Unite's members are on strike in the West Midlands, North West, North East, East Midlands and Wales.

Also, GMB union members are on strike at West Midlands ambulance service. GMB members at North West Ambulance Service will also hold another strike on Tuesday.

