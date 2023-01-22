Slovakia will hold early parliamentary elections on September 30 after the leaders of the country's previous coalition government agreed on a constitutional change to bring forward the vote from February 2024, Slovakian news site Dennik N reported.

The party leaders moved in on Sunday after an opposition referendum on holding an early election failed to attract enough voters on Saturday.

Only 27.3 percent of voters cast ballots, far below the absolute majority a referendum must attract to be valid, according to data from the Statistics Office.

An early election can be held in Slovakia if the constitution is changed to permit parliament's four-year term to be shortened. Such a change of constitution would need approval by a referendum or by at least 90 votes in the 150-seat parliament.

The government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger has been ruling in a caretaking capacity after it lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December.