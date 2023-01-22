WORLD
3 MIN READ
New Zealand lawmakers confirm Hipkins as Ardern's replacement
Chris Hipkins' confirmation as new prime minister by 64 lawmakers, known as Labour caucus, comes after surprise resignation by Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand lawmakers confirm Hipkins as Ardern's replacement
Known as "Chippy", Hipkins built a reputation for competence in tackling Covid-19 and was a troubleshooter for Ardern when other cabinet ministers were struggling. / Reuters Archive
January 22, 2023

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as its new leader and the 41st prime minister of the country.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation in a meeting on Sunday by the 64 lawmakers, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

Hipkins' appointment to the top job on Sunday followed the surprise resignation by Ardern on Thursday who said she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

Known as "Chippy", Hipkins built a reputation for competence in tackling Covid-19 and was a troubleshooter for Ardern when other cabinet ministers were struggling.

He was first elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008 and became a household name fronting the government's response to the pandemic. He was appointed health minister in July 2020 before becoming the Covid response minister at the end of the year.

Ardern's resignation to King Charles

Hipkins named Carmel Sepuloni the new deputy prime minister.

Recommended

Hipkins announced Sepuloni's appointment at a news conference after being confirmed as successor to Ardern.

Sepuloni, 46, is of Samoan, Tongan and New Zealand European decent and lives in Auckland. 

She currently holds a number of portfolios including social development and employment and arts, culture and heritage.

Grant Robertson, who is currently Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, is expected to hold onto the job of Finance Minister.

Before Hipkins officially becomes prime minister, Ardern must tender her resignation to King Charles III's representative in New Zealand, Governor General Cindy Kiro. 

Following that Kiro would appoint Hipkins to the role and he will be sworn in.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo