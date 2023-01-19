It hasn’t been quite an ideal start for the tech industry in 2023.

As economic uncertainty mounts, the industry has responded with a string of layoffs – thousands of them, in what appears to be a continuation of the preceding year.

It came as a shock on Wednesday when Microsoft announced it was letting go of 10,000 employees, in effect reducing the company’s total workforce by less than five percent.

Microsoft’s mass layoffs followed a similar decision by another tech giant, Amazon, that’s expected to downsize in excess of 18,000 employees, which will be the company’s single largest workforce reduction in its 28-year history.

The company boasts to have 1.5 million-plus employees the world over.

The latest announcement by Amazon comes months after the company said it would be laying off 10,000 of its staff, after a report by Finbold, a market analysis firm, found the tech giant had lost 45 percent of its value in the past year – that is, from $1.6 trillion on January 1 to $939 billion on November 3.

Economic downturn

Experts and market watchers say the layoffs are taking place in the face of slowing growth and higher interest rates, with fears circling of an economic recession as early as next year.

A similar economic uncertainty last year saw over 120,000 people, working with big tech players such as Meta, Amazon and Netflix, getting laid off from their jobs – a trend that has left many worried.

Jeffrey Pfeffer, for example, who is a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business, terms these mass layoffs as “copycat behaviour”.

“Behaviour spreads through a network as companies almost mindlessly copy what others are doing. When a few firms fire staff, others will probably follow suit. Most problematic, it’s a behaviour that kills people: for example, research has shown that layoffs can increase the odds of suicide by two times or more,” Pfeffer tells Stanford News.