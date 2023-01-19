The US Treasury has begun taking measures to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit.

Such "extraordinary measures" can help reduce the amount of outstanding debt subject to the limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, but the Treasury on Thursday warned that the tools would only help for a limited time, likely not longer than six months.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to Congressional leadership on Thursday.

She added that there is "considerable uncertainty" on how long the measures can last before risking default.

"Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability," Yellen warned last week.

A default would harm US credibility, and JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon also cautioned Thursday that "we should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government."

"That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," he said in an interview with CNBC.

READ MORE: Biden: Recession 'not inevitable' but Americans are 'really, really down'

'Rancorous politics'