The traditional image of an Argentinian butcher weighed down by half a cow carcass on his back could be consigned to history after a government ruling.

Since coming to power in 2019, the centre-left government of President Alberto Fernandez has been determined to end the practice on hygiene and health grounds.

It ruled on Monday that the "half-animal" cut can be preserved — but butchers are no longer allowed to carry it on their back.

A butcher bent double under the huge cut is a well-known scene in beef-mad Argentina, where citizens eat almost 48 kilogrammes of the meat a year per capita, according to official statistics.

But the "half-animal" can weigh more than 100 kilogrammes, a crushing load for even the sturdiest butcher.

"The debate is about whether we continue commercialising beef like 150 years ago," Agriculture Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said recently.

Division over practice

The sector itself was divided over the long-running issue.