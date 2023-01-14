Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 11 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan or stage attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, a Turkish soldier died of wounds he sustained in a terrorist attack in northern Syria, authorities said on Saturday.

Selcuk Kurt was injured after terrorists opened harassing fire on the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a separate statement.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The ministry conveyed its condolences to Kurt's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

READ MORE: Türkiye fights terrorists in southeast, nabs suspects in northwest