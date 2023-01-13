Türkiye has become a global actor under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, and he will continue to take constructive steps without bending a knee, the nation's communications director has said.

Fahrettin Altun wrote an article published in The National News newspaper on Friday, criticising an op-ed piece, also published in the same news outlet, that "contained unfair and untrue statements" against the Turkish president and the country's foreign and national security policy.

The National News columnist Raghida Dergham said in the article titled “How Erdogan’s re-election bid is viewed by the rest of the world" that the Türkiye elections will have geopolitical implications.

“Regardless of the perspectives of foreign governments, the Turkish people alone will decide the future of our country in the upcoming elections - a right that many nations still do not have,” Altun said in his article.

Fahrettin Altun underlined that Erdogan's policies are focused on bringing peace and stability in the region and around the world.

Türkiye has been actively involved in bringing calm to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has affected global energy and food shortages.