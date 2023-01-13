TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's senior official pens letter, slams anti-Erdogan op-ed
Türkiye's communications director said President Erdogan's key policy choices reflect his commitment to defending the interests of Turkish citizens in an uncertain world.
Türkiye's senior official pens letter, slams anti-Erdogan op-ed
Altun said that Erdogan has an important role in the “regional and global geopolitical arena." / AA Archive
January 13, 2023

Türkiye has become a global actor under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, and he will continue to take constructive steps without bending a knee, the nation's communications director has said.

Fahrettin Altun wrote an article published in The National News newspaper on Friday, criticising an op-ed piece, also published in the same news outlet, that "contained unfair and untrue statements" against the Turkish president and the country's foreign and national security policy.

The National News columnist Raghida Dergham said in the article titled “How Erdogan’s re-election bid is viewed by the rest of the world" that the Türkiye elections will have geopolitical implications.

“Regardless of the perspectives of foreign governments, the Turkish people alone will decide the future of our country in the upcoming elections - a right that many nations still do not have,” Altun said in his article.

READ MORE:Türkiye contributed to global peace, security in 2022: President Erdogan

Fahrettin Altun underlined that Erdogan's policies are focused on bringing peace and stability in the region and around the world.

Türkiye has been actively involved in bringing calm to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has affected global energy and food shortages.

Recommended

"Türkiye hosted multiple meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials, including their foreign ministers, and brokered the grain deal to prevent a global food crisis," Altun wrote.

Erdogan's balanced approach to the conflict helped to swap hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Altun also reminded that Türkiye is pursuing counter-terror operations in the region while it is "hosting more Syrian asylum seekers than any other country."

Türkiye, as the second biggest army in the NATO alliance, has conducted operations against Daesh, PKK/YPG and other terror groups in the region. 

Separately, Türkiye has been an active part of military operations under NATO in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Refuting the criticism of Türkiye's role towards Sweden's and Finland's membership, Altun said Ankara remains one of the most powerful members in the Alliance.

"Regarding the membership applications of Sweden and Finland, Türkiye reiterated its commitment to NATO's open door policy yet requested those countries to revisit some of their policies that Türkiye believed to undermine the Alliance’s values," Altun said.

READ MORE: Senior Türkiye official lashes out at Sweden over provocative PKK/YPG event

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years