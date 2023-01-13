Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 54, her mother said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement on Thursday.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," the statement added.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to entertainment website TMZ. She was then taken to hospital on Thursday.

She attended the Golden Globes awards show in Beverly Hills earlier this week, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film "Elvis."

Butler paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and her mother during his acceptance speech. Elvis Presley died of cardiac arrest in August 1977 at the age of 42.

Lisa Marie Presley was born on February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee and became the owner of her father's Graceland mansion a popular tourist attraction in the city. She was nine years old when Elvis died there.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern." It was followed by 2005's "Now What," and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. A third album, "Storm and Grace," was released in 2012.