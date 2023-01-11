A new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law, the UN rights leader warned on Wednesday.

"The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a new plan to expand a controversial rule called Title 42, making it possible to immediately turn away more people showing up at the border without clearance.

The plan permits the fast-track expulsion to Mexico of some 30,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans each month.

"These measures appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement," Turk warned.

The international principle of non-refoulement guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they would face torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The UN rights office pointed out that even before the expansion, "Title 42 has already been used by US immigration officials some 2.5 million times at the southern border to expel people to Mexico or their home country without an individualised assessment of all their protection needs accompanied by due process and procedural safeguards."

Fundamental human rights at risk

The White House has said it hopes the toughened measures will stem record numbers of migrant and asylum seekers arriving after epic, often dangerous journeys organised by people smugglers.