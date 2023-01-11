The Turkish Coast Guard have rescued 152 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Bodrum district in southwestern Mugla province on Tuesday after the agency received information that there were irregular migrants in rubber boats. A total of 65 people were rescued, it said.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 29 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Aliaga district in İzmir province.

In the northwestern province of Canakkale, 35 migrants who were pushed back by Greece who were rescued off the coast of Ayvacik district.

Another 23 irregular migrants in rubber boats were rescued by local coast guard teams rushed to the help of 23 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Mugla’s Datca district in the Aegean.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.