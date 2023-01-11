The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada have sought to deepen regional economic integration and boost cooperation in clean energy in talks, despite simmering trade tensions.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador welcomed his US counterpart Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for three-way talks on Tuesday at the National Palace in Mexico City known as the "Three Amigos" summit.

Meeting Trudeau on the sidelines, Biden said the countries had "unlimited economic potential" when they worked together, promising to visit Canada in March for the first time as president.

"We should be the clean energy powerhouse of the world. And that's not hyperbole — I genuinely mean that," he added.

Strengthening regional supply chains would mean "that no one can arbitrarily hold us up or a pandemic in Asia cause us to not have access to critical elements that we need to do everything from build automobiles to so many other things," he said.

Biden revived the "Three Amigos" talks in 2021, seeking to restore normalcy to the three-way partnership after his predecessor Donald Trump shelved the regional summit.

But relations between Lopez Obrador and Biden have not been entirely smooth.

Mexico faces a formal trade complaint from the United States and Canada under a North American trade deal.

Washington and Ottawa say Lopez Obrador's push to boost the state's role in the energy industry hurts foreign investors and hinders the development of clean energy.

The White House announced ahead of the summit that the three countries would organise "the first-ever trilateral semiconductor forum" to shape government policies and increase investment in supply chains.

They will also expand resource mapping to gather details on minerals vital for clean energy technologies.

Other steps include drawing up a plan for operating standards and the installation of electric-vehicle chargers along international borders and developing a North American clean hydrogen market.

The countries also pledged to expand "legal pathways and other humane measures" to address irregular migration, and to reduce methane emissions from solid waste and wastewater to combat climate crisis.