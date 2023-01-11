There were 18 separate weather and climate disaster events in the United States last year, causing more than $165 billion in damage and making 2022 the third-costliest year in records spanning more than four decades, a federal report showed.

Last year was also the third-highest disaster count ever, the Assessing the US Climate in 2022 report by the National Centers for Environmental Information [NCEI] said on Tuesday.

The centres counted six severe storms, three tropical cyclones, three hail events, two tornadoes and one each for drought, flood, winter storm, and wildfire events in 2022, resulting in the deaths of 474 people.

With a price tag of more than $165 billion, 2022 ranked third in total costs behind 2017 (hurricanes Harvey and Irma) and 2005 (hurricane Katrina), the NCEI said, and the figure could rise when the impact of a sprawling winter storm that hit the central and eastern US in December is fully factored in.

Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida in September, was billed as the third-costliest US hurricane on the 43-year record, costing $112.9 billion, while the Western/Central Drought and Heat Wave was also one of the more costly droughts on record, tallying up to $22.2 billion.