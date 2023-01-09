British ministers are due to meet with trade unions to try to bring an end to a wave of strike action across sectors from healthcare to transport as workers demand higher pay.

With pay rises failing to keep up with double-digit inflation, which is now around 40-year highs, nurses, ambulance staff, and rail workers are among those who have staged walk outs, with teachers also being balloted over action.

Teaching unions, who are due to announce the result of their strike ballots in the coming days, are set to meet with the education minister on Monday.

The health minister will hold talks with unions representing ambulance workers and nurses, while the transport minister will meet rail unions.

The government has called on unions to cancel strikes while it holds talks and has argued that inflation-matching pay rises will only fuel further price increases and cause interest rates and mortgage payments to go up further.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he was willing to discuss pay rises for nurses in England, who are due to go on strike again on January 18 and 19 after walking out for two days in December.

READ MORE:Thousands of UK rail workers go on strike again

Bed-blocking crisis

National Health Service (NHS) aims to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters.

Some patients are being treated in corridors and ambulances have been queuing outside hospitals to hand over patients to emergency wards, as doctors and nurses struggle to discharge patients amid a shortage of staff and beds.

"The NHS is under enormous pressure from COVID and flu, and on top of tackling the backlog caused by the pandemic, Strep A and upcoming strikes, this winter poses an extreme challenge," Steve Barclay, health minister, said in the statement.