Jack Ma will cede control of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, according to an announcement issued by the company.

Ma's company said in a statement on Saturday it was adjusting its ownership structure so that "no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group".

Ant operates Alipay, the world's largest digital payments platform, which boasts hundreds of millions of monthly users in China and beyond. It is also an affiliate of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, which began as an e-commerce and retail company that Ma first started.

One of China's most recognisable entrepreneurs, Ma once exemplified a generation of Chinese technology moguls with his rags-to-riches personal tale and penchant for public showmanship.

But the former English teacher has retreated from public view since Beijing torched Ant's planned initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2020 following his comments about government regulators.

Laying out the firm's previous complex structure, the announcement showed Ma indirectly controlled 53.46 percent of Ant's shares and deemed him the company's "control person".

He will hold just 6.2 percent of the voting rights following the adjustment, based on information in the statement.