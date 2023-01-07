Since June 15, 2021, a total of 6,420 people have applied for compensation as relatives of 350 victims of the Srebrenica genocide during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, the spokesperson for the Netherlands Compensation Commission Potocari said.

Frank Neervoort noted that the commission paid 860 victims' relatives and rejected 730 compensation applications, while there were 4,830 people waiting for their applications to be finalised.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense has paid €8.6 million ($9.1 million) in compensation so far, he said, adding "the spouses of those who died in the Srebrenica genocide are paid €15,000, while the children, parents, and siblings of the deceased are paid €10,000 each."

Regarding the pending applications, Neervoort noted that they take "a very long time to be examined. Applications received at the office in Sarajevo are translated. Later, in cases where the experts here do not find the documents and evidence sufficient, we can ask the relatives of the victims to present witnesses."

READ MORE:Dozens more genocide victims laid to rest on Srebrenica anniversary

More applications expected

The commission will continue to receive applications until June 14, 2023, he said, adding "we think these numbers will rise even higher."