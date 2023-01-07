Dozens of protesters have attempted to take over an airport near Peru's border with Bolivia as part of anti-government protests, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse them.

Protesters set fire to a police tank on Friday outside the Inca Manco Capac airport in Juliaca, in Peru's Puno region, according to images on social media and local television.

News outlets in Puno reported 15 injured, including two policemen.

The Health Ministry did not immediately confirm the reports.

Andean Airports of Peru, which operates the Juliaca airport, said services were suspended "due to the violent acts and lack of security."

In December, protesters forced the temporary closure of three airports in Peru.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte resumed this week after a two-week pause, following violent clashes in December that left 22 dead after the removal and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo.

Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, constitutional changes and Castillo's release.

