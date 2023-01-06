Indonesia is relocating its capital city from Jakarta to a site more than 1,000 kilometres away in the rainforests of Borneo Island.

Here's why Southeast Asia's largest economy is moving its administrative centre to Nusantara, a lush, biodiverse region home to the world's oldest rainforests.

Sinking city

A study by Indonesia's Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology in 2021 found that Jakarta sinks about six centimetres on average every year, making it one of the fastest-sinking cities on earth.

"Building a sea wall is inevitable because the flood is already here but over time the dam will sink, and the flood will happen again," Heri Andreas, an earth scientist at the Bandung Institute of Technology, told AFP news agency.

"The best solution to control the land subsidence is by controlling the exploitation of groundwater," he said.

A quarter of the capital's area will be completely submerged by 2050 if no urgent measures are taken, the National Research and Innovation Agency said.

Overwhelming burden

Jakarta is one of the world's most overpopulated cities, home to more than 30 million residents living in its greater metropolitan area.

Pollution from its traffic-choked roads and the absence of a rubbish collection system - forcing many to burn their trash - has produced air quality that at times rivals New Delhi and Beijing.

The government estimates that hours-long traffic jams across the city inflict billions of dollars in economic losses for the world's biggest Muslim-majority country every year.

"Jakarta's burden is overwhelmingly heavy," Djoko Setijowarno, a transportation analyst from the Indonesia Transportation Society, told AFP.

"The commute is highly inefficient, long and exhausting. It also decreases people's productivity."

Widodo has said he envisions the new capital as a modern city where everybody can bike and walk between destinations that are close to one another.

Wealth distribution

With more than 17,000 islands, Indonesia is the largest archipelagic nation on earth.