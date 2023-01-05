TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, US jointly freeze assets of Daesh affiliates
Türkiye and US have taken action to freeze the assets of 5 individuals and 2 legal persons who have been linked to the Daesh terrorist organisation.
Türkiye and the United States have announced a joint decision to block the finances of known Daesh supporters. / AA
January 5, 2023

Türkiye and the US have decided to jointly freeze the assets of Daesh terrorist organisation affiliates, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, Türkiye and the United States decided to take a joint action on freezing the assets of 5 individuals and 2 legal persons who have been identified to finance the Daesh terrorist organization," said a statement by the ministry on Thursday.

Noting that further information on the matter could be obtained from a published decision by the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the statement said Ankara would "continue to take effective steps on countering terrorism financing and cooperate with its international partners on the issue."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a separate statement that the two countries "have disrupted ISIS's (Daesh) ability to finance its operations by designating four individuals and two entities of an ISIS (Daesh) financial facilitation network."

"The United States designated members of the network pursuant to counterterrorism authorities that target terrorist groups and their supporters. Concurrently, Turkish authorities have implemented an asset freeze against members of this network," said Price.

READ MORE:Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed

Last month, Türkiye froze the assets of 17 people and four legal entities linked to Daesh.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.READ MORE:Türkiye arrests over two dozen Daesh and PKK affiliated suspects

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
