WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran releases prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail
The arrest of the popular artist best known for her role in the Oscar-winning film, "The Salesman," had prompted an outcry in the film industry and calls for her immediate release.
Iran releases prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail
Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the country for months. / AFP
January 4, 2023

Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported, weeks after she was detained for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the country for months.

Best known for her role in "The Salesman," which won an Academy Award in 2017, the artist Alidoosti had expressed her solidarity with the mass protests that erupted across the country since September of last year.

The semi-official ILNA news agency, on Wednesday citing her lawyer, Zahra Minooee, said, "Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail," without giving further details.

Her picture, taken in front of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was widely shared on social media.

Leading figures from the Iranian film industry still inside the country turned out to welcome her, including directors Mani Haghighi and Saeed Roustayi, the images showed.

Alidoosti's detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities' reaction to more than three months of protests that has seen thousands arrested.

READ MORE: Two French nationals, a Belgian indicted for espionage in Iran

Solidarity from film industry

Recommended

The demonstrations, sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police, have posed one of the biggest protests against the Iranian government since the 1979 revolution.

Since Amini's death, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, calling for the downfall of the country's clerical rulers.

According to human rights watchdogs, there have been more than 440 protesters killed, including 60 children, since demonstrations erupted last year. Thousands of others have been injured or detained by authorities.

Facing one of the biggest protests against their government in the past four decades, Iran's clerical rulers have accused a coalition of “anarchists, terrorists and foreign foes" of orchestrating the protests.

Iran has so far executed two people involved in mass protests.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said that at least 100 detained protesters face possible death sentences.

READ MORE: There will be no mercy for 'hostile' protesters: Iran's Raisi

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people