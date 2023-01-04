Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported, weeks after she was detained for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the country for months.

Best known for her role in "The Salesman," which won an Academy Award in 2017, the artist Alidoosti had expressed her solidarity with the mass protests that erupted across the country since September of last year.

The semi-official ILNA news agency, on Wednesday citing her lawyer, Zahra Minooee, said, "Alidoosti, who was arrested on December 17, was released today on bail," without giving further details.

Her picture, taken in front of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, was widely shared on social media.

Leading figures from the Iranian film industry still inside the country turned out to welcome her, including directors Mani Haghighi and Saeed Roustayi, the images showed.

Alidoosti's detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities' reaction to more than three months of protests that has seen thousands arrested.

Solidarity from film industry