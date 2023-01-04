The United Arab Emirates and China have called for a UN Security Council meeting after Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered Al Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem amid warnings of unrest.

The Council is expected to convene on Thursday, diplomats said.

The visit drew fierce condemnation across the world, with the US, Israel's closest ally, expressing deep concern over the recent developments.

''We're deeply concerned by any unilateral actions that have the potential to exacerbate tensions precisely because we want to see the opposite happen,'' State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

''The United States stands firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem.''

He added that any unilateral actions undercutting the status quo are ''unacceptable.”

'The whole world is concerned'