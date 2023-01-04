Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo programme, has died in Houston at the age of 90.

NASA confirmed former astronaut Walter Cunningham, who flew to space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968, part of the first crewed Apollo mission paving the way for 12 others to land on the moon in subsequent years, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA did not include the cause of death in the statement on Tuesday.

His family said through a spokesperson, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham "died in the hospital of natural causes."

Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live TV broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the Moon landing less than a year later.

Cunningham, then a civilian, crewed the mission with Navy Captain Walter M Schirra and Donn F Eisele, an Air Force major.

Cunningham was the lunar module pilot on the space flight, which launched from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Florida, on October 11 and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda.

NASA said Cunningham, Eisele and Schirra flew a near-perfect mission.

Their spacecraft performed so well that the agency sent the next crew, Apollo 8, to orbit the Moon as a prelude to the Apollo 11 Moon landing in July 1969.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that Cunningham was "above all" an explorer whose work also laid the foundation for the agency's new Artemis Moon programme.

The Apollo 7 astronauts also won a special Emmy award for their daily TV reports from orbit, during which they clowned around, held up humorous signs and educated earthlings about space flight.

It was NASA's first crewed space mission since the deaths of the three Apollo 1 astronauts in a launch pad fire on January 27, 1967.

Life, career