Putin sends Russian missile ship on a worldwide training mission

Russian President Vladimir Putin has presided over the launch of a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles on a training mission to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans as well as the Mediterranean.

"I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country," Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

"We will continue to develop the fighting potential of our armed forces," Putin said, adding that the Zircon missile system on the ship "has no equivalent."

President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu took part in a ceremony for the start of the mission via video conference.

Russia has been highlighting its military might in recent months, even as it faces some setbacks in its operation against Ukraine.

France’s Macron promises Zelenskyy light tanks

France's President Emmanuel Macron has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country would send French-made light tanks to help repel the Russian attacks, the French presidency said.

"The president wanted to increase... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks," it said after both leaders spoke by telephone.

"It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces."

Russian fatalities in Ukrainian strike is higher than reported: Ukraine

Russia said that the death toll has climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which Moscow blamed on troops using their mobile phones.

The Ukrainian military's strategic communications unit has said nearly 400 Russian soldiers were killed, while Russia reported the toll as 89.

The death toll in Makiivka, a Russian-held city in eastern Ukraine, is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin wants to destroy Ukraine: German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the European Union had tried everything to stop the war in Ukraine but that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had nothing on his mind but to destroy the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon, Baerbock said Putin's stance was the reason why it was "important to keep up the delivery of weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives."

Patriot missile systems expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon: Top Ukrainian diplomat

The US-based Patriot air defence systems are expected to be deployed in Ukraine soon, according to the Ukrainian foreign minister.

In a briefing broadcast on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s Facebook page, Dmytro Kuleba said that preparations for the transfer of the Patriot air defence systems have already begun.

In mid-December, US President Joe Biden had announced a $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defence system. The announcement came during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

