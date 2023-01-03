Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hosted officials from the Syrian opposition in Ankara.

Cavusoglu met with Salem al Meslet, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government on Tuesday.

"Addressed the recent developments regarding Syria. Reiterated our support for the Syrian Opposition & the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the top Turkish diplomat said on Twitter.

Russia's long-standing effort to open a channel of dialogue between Türkiye and the Bashar al Assad regime paid off last year, as the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Assad regime met in Moscow on December 28.