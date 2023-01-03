TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts Syrian opposition officials in Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated Ankara's support to the Syrian opposition and people during the meeting in the Turkish capital.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the latest developments regarding Syria with the war-torn country's opposition leaders in Ankara on Tuesday. / AA
January 3, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has hosted officials from the Syrian opposition in Ankara.

Cavusoglu met with Salem al Meslet, president of the Syrian Opposition Coalition, Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and Abdulrahman Mustafa, prime minister of the provisional government on Tuesday.

"Addressed the recent developments regarding Syria. Reiterated our support for the Syrian Opposition & the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the top Turkish diplomat said on Twitter.

Russia's long-standing effort to open a channel of dialogue between Türkiye and the Bashar al Assad regime paid off last year, as the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia and the Assad regime met in Moscow on December  28.

Also, Cavusoglu on Saturday said Türkiye's second meeting with the Syrian regime could be held in mid-January.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil about a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu said Lavrov asked him when they will hold the tripartite ministerial meeting and they agreed to hold it in the second half of January. 

