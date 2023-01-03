TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed
The man, identified only by his initials MA, was apprehended in a raid in Istanbul during which digital and other materials of Daesh terror group were also seized.
Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed
The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody. / AA Archive
January 3, 2023

Police in Istanbul have caught a Daesh terror suspect who was preparing to carry out an attack in Türkiye, security forces said.

Security forces found that the man, a foreign national identified only by his initials M.A., shared propaganda on the terror group’s media platforms encouraging acts of terrorism in Türkiye, especially in major tourist spots and crowded areas.

He was apprehended in a raid during which digital and other materials of the terror group were also seized, along with knives that the suspect planned to use in a possible attack.

The suspect was transferred to judicial officials and remanded in custody.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Two more suspects held

Recommended

Two more Daesh terror suspects were caught by gendarmerie teams in operations in Türkiye’s central Kayseri province.

Both suspects are Syrian nationals who were involved in the terror group’s armed activities in Syria, according to security sources.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group, and the country has since been attacked by the terror organisation several times.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE:Türkiye captures dozens of suspects in raids against Daesh terror group

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years